Teppen is a new competitive card game that comes from GungHo Online Entertainment and Capcom. This new release stars everyone's favorite Capcom characters where over-the-top moves are easily the highlight of each battle. Unlike the many turn-based card games out there, encounters take place in real-time.
The core concept of Teppen is easy enough to pick up if you are at all familiar with mobile card games or Clash Royale, though it would have been nice to see a tutorial for those unfamiliar with this sort of setup. There are three lanes at your disposal for card placement, and once a card is installed and has a few turns to charge, an attack will take place. If your opponent does not have a card in the lane opposite of yours, then you'll attack your foe in an effort to eventually whittle down their health. Of course, winning won't come easy, which is where the game's strategic elements come into play. You'll have to outwit your opponent by playing cards that take advantage of their weaknesses.
There are a few game modes incorporated in Teppen, including a Solo Play mode, as well as ranked versus matches and a Grand Prix mode where you'll participate in limited-time elimination battles. You can expect to play with collectible cards that come from Capcom's Street Fighter, Monster Hunter, Mega Man X, Darkstalkers, Devil May Cry, and Resident Evil franchises. These hero cards are unlockable by playing through the Solo Play mode, but of course, you can also purchase them with cold hard cash.
Teppen is indeed a free-to-play release, which means you can expect advertisements, in-app purchases that range up to $79.99 per item, as well as a season pass system. So if there was any question about whether or not Teppen is a branded cash-grab, here's your answer.
It's quite clear that the Teppen excels in its visuals to appeal to the nostalgic and hardcore Capcom fans out there, but sadly the aggressive monetization and casual strategic gameplay of this title offers precisely what you would expect of a branded FTP release on the Play Store. Sure, Capcom's characters have never looked better as they pull off one crazy move after another, but unless you plan on sinking a ton of cash into this release, you're going to have trouble competing at the higher levels. If you're coming at Teppen from a casual perspective, then you may have some fun killing time throughout your day, but if you're looking for a game that demands skill over a fat wallet, you're out of luck with this release.
Press Release
EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hadoken! Enter the blazing gates of battle card fury in TEPPEN, the ultimate card battle game for mobile from the joint development team of GungHo Online Entertainment (GOE) and Capcom, which released on July 4, 2019. By pitting the most famous Capcom characters against each other in fast-paced five-minute rounds, players must be quick to take sides of their favorite series’ characters and enter all-out brawling madness!
Whether the player’s preference is Giga Attacks or Million Stabs, TEPPEN’s diverse roster of notable playable heroes includes names from Street Fighter™, Monster Hunter™, Devil May Cry™, Mega Man™, Darkstalkers™, and Resident Evil™ to battle for the title of champion. The teaser showcased at Anime Expo highlights the main starting eight, featuring Ryu, Chun-Li, Rathalos, Nergigante, Dante, X (Mega Man), Morrigan Aensland, and Albert Wesker. It’s every Capcom superfan’s dream!
Each of the initial eight all-star heroes has received brand new, lovingly drawn character art. Through each of their original stories, the TEPPEN heroes will show off their powers and special moves in bombastic five-minute battles. One of the game’s most unique aspects is its Active Response system. By using an Action card, players can change the dynamics of a match from a real-time battle to a strategic turn-based experience. Each battle will give players the opportunity to take advantage of the intuitive controls and incredible strategic depth to strike down their opponents.
And don’t think the duo of GOE and Capcom will stop with just eight characters! More iconic heroes will be added over time!
TEPPEN released on July 4, 2019 on the North American and European App Store and Google Play Store, with language support for English, French, Spanish, German, and Italian. For more information, head over to teppenthegame.com.
There’s only one way to Rise to the Top – playing TEPPEN! TEPPEN is the Ultimate Card Battle game where units you command operate in real time, featuring dynamic action with over-the-top attacks blowing up your screen. With astonishing graphics and a cutting-edge battle system, TEPPEN is the card game to end all other card games! Command popular Heroes (characters) from Monster Hunter, Devil May Cry, Street Fighter, Resident Evil, and other series in All-Star action from Capcom's finest!
