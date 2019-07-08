Teppen is a new competitive card game that comes from GungHo Online Entertainment and Capcom. This new release stars everyone's favorite Capcom characters where over-the-top moves are easily the highlight of each battle. Unlike the many turn-based card games out there, encounters take place in real-time.

The core concept of Teppen is easy enough to pick up if you are at all familiar with mobile card games or Clash Royale, though it would have been nice to see a tutorial for those unfamiliar with this sort of setup. There are three lanes at your disposal for card placement, and once a card is installed and has a few turns to charge, an attack will take place. If your opponent does not have a card in the lane opposite of yours, then you'll attack your foe in an effort to eventually whittle down their health. Of course, winning won't come easy, which is where the game's strategic elements come into play. You'll have to outwit your opponent by playing cards that take advantage of their weaknesses.

There are a few game modes incorporated in Teppen, including a Solo Play mode, as well as ranked versus matches and a Grand Prix mode where you'll participate in limited-time elimination battles. You can expect to play with collectible cards that come from Capcom's Street Fighter, Monster Hunter, Mega Man X, Darkstalkers, Devil May Cry, and Resident Evil franchises. These hero cards are unlockable by playing through the Solo Play mode, but of course, you can also purchase them with cold hard cash.

Teppen is indeed a free-to-play release, which means you can expect advertisements, in-app purchases that range up to $79.99 per item, as well as a season pass system. So if there was any question about whether or not Teppen is a branded cash-grab, here's your answer.

It's quite clear that the Teppen excels in its visuals to appeal to the nostalgic and hardcore Capcom fans out there, but sadly the aggressive monetization and casual strategic gameplay of this title offers precisely what you would expect of a branded FTP release on the Play Store. Sure, Capcom's characters have never looked better as they pull off one crazy move after another, but unless you plan on sinking a ton of cash into this release, you're going to have trouble competing at the higher levels. If you're coming at Teppen from a casual perspective, then you may have some fun killing time throughout your day, but if you're looking for a game that demands skill over a fat wallet, you're out of luck with this release.