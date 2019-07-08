Article Contents
Welcome to yet another week. The holiday weekend has passed, and I hope you all enjoyed it. We're back again with some more app sales, including Stardew Valley, so have at today's list.
Free
Apps
- NYC Bars: Guide to Speakeasies and Historic Bars $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- NT Calculator - Extensive Calculator Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- 0Quotes $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- MyJourneys: Travel Diary & Tracker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- NOAA Marine Weather Forecast $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Wildfire - NOAA Fire Map Info $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Automatic Call Recorder Pro 2019 - ACR Tool $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- SecurePass - Password Manager $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Screen Draw Screenshot Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Screenshot Pro 2 $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Mine World :VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Pirate world Ocean break $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- HER $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- CELL 13 $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Trig or Treat $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pepoland: TSW - Gansta Life Simulator [Premium] $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cat home 2048 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon999 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hell Clicker PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sword Knights : Dragon Hunter (idle rpg) $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tower Builder $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- WhamBam Warriors VIP - Puzzle RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Buff Knight Advanced - Retro RPG Runner $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Real Zen Garden 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends within the hour
- Paper Windmills 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Fireplace 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
Sale
Apps
- Fuel Prices UK $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- NT Converter - Unit Converter Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Castro Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- PingTools Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Skit Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hotword Changer+ | Change Ok Google $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Java Pro $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Python Programming Pro $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Speccy - Complete Sinclair ZX Spectrum Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ultimate Food Value Diary - Diet & Weight Tracker $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Sokoban Land DX $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Heroes of Loot $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Mahjong Fantasy $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Warrior Chess $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Stardew Valley $7.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bronze Age $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Marble Age $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Predynastic Egypt $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Re Village $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Swordbreaker The Game. Text quest $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Death Worm™ $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- DISTRAINT 2 $6.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fairy Knights $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- One Up - Lemonade Rush ! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rusted Warfare - RTS Strategy $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Germany Icon Pack - 2019 World Cup Theme -> $0.99;
Comments