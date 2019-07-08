Welcome to yet another week. The holiday weekend has passed, and I hope you all enjoyed it. We're back again with some more app sales, including Stardew Valley, so have at today's list.

Free

Apps

  1. NYC Bars: Guide to Speakeasies and Historic Bars $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. NT Calculator - Extensive Calculator Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. 0Quotes $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. MyJourneys: Travel Diary & Tracker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. NOAA Marine Weather Forecast $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Wildfire - NOAA Fire Map Info $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Automatic Call Recorder Pro 2019 - ACR Tool $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. SecurePass - Password Manager $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Screen Draw Screenshot Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Screenshot Pro 2 $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Mine World :VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Pirate world Ocean break $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. HER $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. CELL 13 $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Trig or Treat $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Pepoland: TSW - Gansta Life Simulator [Premium] $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Cat home 2048 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Dungeon999 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Hell Clicker PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Sword Knights : Dragon Hunter (idle rpg) $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Tower Builder $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. WhamBam Warriors VIP - Puzzle RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Buff Knight Advanced - Retro RPG Runner $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Real Zen Garden 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends within the hour
  2. Paper Windmills 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Fireplace 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Fuel Prices UK $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. NT Converter - Unit Converter Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Castro Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. PingTools Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Skit Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Hotword Changer+ | Change Ok Google $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Learn Java Pro $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Learn Python Programming Pro $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Speccy - Complete Sinclair ZX Spectrum Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Ultimate Food Value Diary - Diet & Weight Tracker $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Sokoban Land DX $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Heroes of Loot $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Mahjong Fantasy $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Warrior Chess $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Stardew Valley $7.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Bronze Age $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Marble Age $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Predynastic Egypt $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Re Village $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Swordbreaker The Game. Text quest $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Death Worm™ $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. DISTRAINT 2 $6.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Fairy Knights $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. One Up - Lemonade Rush ! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Rusted Warfare - RTS Strategy $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Germany Icon Pack - 2019 World Cup Theme -> $0.99;