Stickers are a lot of fun to use, but they can also use a lot of cellular data — especially if you use them all the time. The developers of the popular Telegram messaging app have realized this, and version 5.9 introduces a new format for stickers specifically designed to use consume less data (and battery life).

In a blog post, the Telegram team announced a new .TGS sticker format based on Lottie. The end result is that each sticker only takes up around 20-30 kilobytes. The new format also uses less battery than GIFs and run at 60FPS.

The new stickers are available in Telegram v5.9, which is now rolling out on the Play Store. Here's the full changelog:

Send ultra-lightweight high-quality animated stickers to express emotion with motion.

Receive animated stickers instantly on any connection at just 20-30 KB per sticker.

Enjoy smooth animations at 60 frames per second.

Create new animated sets and upload them to @stickers for everybody to use.

Try animated stickers from the Trending tab in your sticker panel.

You can download Telegram from the Play Store below, or grab the latest version from APKMirror.