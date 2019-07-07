The second-generation Amazon Echo usually costs $99.99, with occasional drops to $70-80. If you've been waiting for a better deal, today might be the day. The latest Echo has now dropped to just $49.99, a 50% discount from the usual price, and what appears to be the lowest price from Amazon yet.

If you're not familiar with it, the Echo is a smart speaker that uses Amazon's Alexa voice assistant. It can stream music, control smart home devices, look up information, and even place calls to other Alexa devices (or anyone with the Alexa app installed).

The sale is exclusive to Prime members, and not all colors are discounted — the Walnut version is still $70. You can buy it from the link below.