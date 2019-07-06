Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have a new Tiny Tower release from Nimblebit that sports a LEGO theme, a fantastic puzzle game that mixes a sliding tile mechanic with classic platforming action, and a unique platformer where friendly fire is the key to success. So without further ado, here are the most notable games released this week.

Games

LEGO® Tower

Android Police coverage: [Update: Out now] LEGO Tower is a new business sim from NimbleBit, open for pre-registration on the Play Store

LEGO Tower offers a reskin of everyone's favorite mobile tower building franchise from NimbleBit. The gameplay remains mostly the same as the original Tiny Tower releases, but of course, there's a heavy focus on managing how your Minifigure residents live, work, and play. While it's nice to see a new tower game from NimbleBit to play through, the addition of a VIP subscription in this release means you need to be wary of the title's aggressive monetization.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $29.99

Cessabit: a Stress Relief Game

Cessabit is billed as a stress relief game, and I have to say I agree with that label. It will be your job to inspect each hand-drawn picture in the title to then answer questions about that image to the best of your ability. You can tap objects in each level to uncover a few hints if you ever get stuck, and of course, the beautiful line art makes this game a sight to behold. If you enjoy relaxing with a game after a long day of work, this is the release for you.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Unbroken Soul

Unbroken Soul is a retro-style action platformer that sports pixel-based graphics that are paired with digital controls that offer a classic layout with a d-pad and two buttons. This setup should be familiar to anyone that's ever played a platformer, and from my experience works well enough to complete the entirety of this release. There are nine regions to explore, and each one contains a boss fight at the end, which should keep players busy go a good while.

Monetization: $2.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Devil Stone

Devil Stone is a new premium JRPG that exudes a style similar to many of Square Enix's titles. The game can be played offline, which makes this the perfect RPG to play when traveling, though the story doesn't really offer anything special. The main attraction is the classic turn-based gameplay that should be familiar to any RPG fan born before the '90s.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

ROOMS: The Toymaker's Mansion

ROOMS: The Toymaker's Mansion is a gorgeous puzzle game that mixes classic platforming action with the challenge of a sliding puzzler thrown in the mix. There are 144 levels to play through that are divided across four separate themes, which should keep things fresh as you advance, and the inclusion of a fairytale-like story adds a level of polish that's difficult to pass up.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Something Eerie

Something Eerie is an educational game for children that features six stories that revolve around hunting down mysterious creatures that haunt a town's waterways. It will be up to the player to navigate this story by putting their water safety knowledge and decision-making skills to the test.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Wonderpants : Rocky Rumble

Wonderpants : Rocky Rumble is a distance shooting game where you'll tap on the screen to launch your character as far as you possibly can. Of course, there are plenty of upgrades to purchase with the currency you earn while playing, which should give you a leg up in your quest to roll as far as possible. The graphics are cute, and the gameplay is easy to pick up, though there is a lack of depth in what is essentially a casual arcade game.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs (not available yet)

Bad Roads GO

Bad Roads GO comes from Laurent Bakowski, the same developer that created Tiny World, one of my favorite endless runners. Bad Roads GO plays a lot like its predecessor, but instead of circling the globe you'll spend your time advancing through many different environmental themes. The goal remains the same, simply drive as far as possible without spilling your cargo.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Total Party Kill

Total Party Kill is a fantastic puzzle-platformer from the developer of Duke Dashington and the Dangerous Dungeons series. What sets this release apart from the majority of platformers on the Play Store is that you'll have to manage three characters at the same time in order to utilize friendly fire as a source of movement. Each stage is its own puzzle, and you'll have to figure out how to best take advantage of all three of your compatriots to make it to each goal.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $4.99 a piece

Walk Master

Walk Master is a goofy walking sim where you'll control many different animals as they traverse the game's world on a pair of stilts. The controls are challenging, but that's part of the gameplay, which is what makes this such an enjoyable title.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.99

Alchemy War: Clash of Magic

Alchemy War: Clash of Magic is a new release that turns the traditional mobile strategy gameplay on its head. You get to play as the bad guys in this release. It will be your job to recruits all manner of evildoers to form a team that will take on the game's six warring regions to ultimately take control of the entire kingdom.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

Brave Conquest

Brave Conquest offers a familiar castle defense setup where players will face off against one another in a battle to see who can capture the other's castle first. Of course, this will entail training your troops, hunting for loot, and building up your kingdom. Honestly, it's a bog-standard mobile free-to-play strategy game, and if that's your thing, then you'll probably enjoy this new release.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Heroic - Magic Duel

Heroic - Magic Duel is another strategy-driven PvP battle game where you'll fight your way through multiple arenas, collect heroes, and upgrade their skills. It's an all-too-familiar setup, and it would appear that it's not balanced all that well either, especially for online play, which isn't much of a surprise since I'm sure the devs would rather people pay to advance than play for free.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Chess Rush

Chess Rush is Tencent's version of Auto Chess that features short eight-person matches. The developer claims in the Play Store description that Chess Rush will provide a smoother and stabler experience over the competition, though current user reviews have mentioned constant disconnects and an inability to connect with the server. I suppose these sort of problems are expected for a brand-new multiplayer game that was recently launched, so you may want to give the title a few weeks to level off before you jump in.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

King Rivals Premium

King Rivals Premium is a "premium" version of the free-to-play strategy game King Rivals: War Clash. Developers tend to tack on a small fee to their free games so that they can take advantage of multiple Play Store categories so that the title appears in both free and paid game lists. There really isn't much that differentiates King Rivals Premium from its predecessor other than a $0.99 fee nets you some extra currency and a few skins.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

TEPPEN

Capcom and GungHo Online Entertainment have teamed up to create a new card-based battle game that stars everyone's favorite Capcom characters. The battles are fast-paced, and of course, revolve around attacking your opponents with a deck made up of the hero cards you've collected. Flashy graphics are included, which should show off each character's attacks with some impressive visuals, though it can be a struggle to wrap your mind around the game's mechanics since so few of them are explained properly.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $104.99

