Many of you might not know this, but Xiaomi has a line of action cameras that it officially sells in the US. The Mijia 360 is one of them, and its spec sheet is pretty impressive. This action cam is regularly $299.99, but it's now available for $199.99 ($100 off) from Amazon.

The Mijia 360's two Sony sensors can capture effective 24MP images, as well as film 3.5K video in 30fps and 1080p in 60fps. It's IP67 water-resistant, so it can be dropped in meter-deep water for up to half an hour. The 1,600mAh battery is rated for 75 minutes of recording, which should be enough to get those perfect action or landscape shots. Reviews state that setup is a bit convoluted, but the actual quality of the camera is solid.

$199.99 is the lowest price the Mijia 360 has ever been on Amazon. The product is actually shipped and sold by Amazon, so you don't need to worry about the camera not being warrantied or returnable. As of publishing time, there are 12 left in stock.