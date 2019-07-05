There isn't too much competition in the smart doorbell market, but Nest's Hello is one of the best. We reviewed it a year ago and walked away impressed, awarding it a spot on our "Most Wanted" list. Regularly priced at $229, the Hello is currently being discounted by B&H to a more palatable $169.

In our review, we noted that the video quality is great and that the audio is loud and clear. Performance-wise, the Hello stream is quick to launch, and the Google integration allows your Google Home(s) to announce when someone's at the door. The Hello is also compatible with almost any wired doorbell. The price was our primary concern, but this deal addresses that.

For $169, the Nest Hello makes a great addition to your home. You never realize how convenient it is to just check your phone to see who's at the door instead of having to get up until you have one. B&H is currently offering this deal, but notes that there's "limited supply at this price." So if you're interested, act quickly. Hit the link below to pick one up.