If you're looking for a large Chromebook that's still fast enough to get serious work done, the HP 2-in-1 Chromebook x360 is a good option. It dropped to $400 at Best Buy ($200 off the usual cost) back in April, and now it has returned to that price.

This model has a two-core/four-thread Intel Core i3-8130U processor, a large 14-inch 1080p LED screen, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and the ability to flip into tablet mode. The x360 doesn't slack on connectivity, either you get one USB 3.0 Type-A port, two USB 3.1 Type-C plugs, a headphone/microphone combo jack, and a microSD card slot.

This is definitely a great Chromebook for $400, especially since many other 14-inch Chromebooks have much slower Celeron-based processors, like the Asus Flip C423NA and Acer Chromebook 15 (though both of those are half the price of the HP 2-in-1). You can grab the laptop from the link below.