If you're looking for a large Chromebook that's still fast enough to get serious work done, the HP 2-in-1 Chromebook x360 is a good option. It dropped to $400 at Best Buy ($200 off the usual cost) back in April, and now it has returned to that price.

This model has a two-core/four-thread Intel Core i3-8130U processor, a large 14-inch 1080p LED screen, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and the ability to flip into tablet mode. The x360 doesn't slack on connectivity, either — you get one USB 3.0 Type-A port, two USB 3.1 Type-C plugs, a headphone/microphone combo jack, and a microSD card slot.

This is definitely a great Chromebook for $400, especially since many other 14-inch Chromebooks have much slower Celeron-based processors, like the Asus Flip C423NA and Acer Chromebook 15 (though both of those are half the price of the HP 2-in-1). You can grab the laptop from the link below.