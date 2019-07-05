Ford is one the biggest automakers in the world, so it doesn't come as much of a surprise that its already-lengthy Android Auto compatibility list has just grown by eight. The additions include three economy cars and four vans, as well as its 647-horsepower GT supercar.

Here are the additions:

EcoSport 2017-

Fiesta 2017-

GT 2017-

KA+ 2017-

Tourneo Courier 2017-

Tourneo Custom 2017-

Transit Courier 2017-

Transit Custom 2017-

Most of the cars on the list are produced by Ford Europe and are not available in the US. The Fiesta is currently sold stateside, but the entry likely refers to the 7th-generation model that isn't coming here. That leaves the EcoSport and GT as the only US cars here. The vehicles will presumably require an update by your local Ford dealer to enable the functionality. It should also be noted that the 2017+ Vignale was removed from the list for an unknown reason.

Personally, I'm just glad that the 2017+ GT made the list. I've been considering one for a daily driver, and Android Auto pushes it to the top of my list. I guess I won't have to settle for an Aventador S now.