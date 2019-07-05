For many people in the West, the Fist of the North Star anime film was their first introduction to Japanese animated cartoons, and so holds a special place in their heart. I recall being blown away by the movie in the early '90s, and luckily Sega has seen fit to bring its upcoming Fist of the North Star: Legends ReVIVE mobile action game to the West in its first English-language mobile debut, complete with new art designed under the watch of the original manga illustrator Tetsuo Hara.

The above trailer for Fist of the North Star: Legends ReVIVE is in Japanese because an English trailer still does not exist, though it is subtitled. If you give it a watch, you can get a sense of the title's gameplay, which appears to revolve around many different Fist of the North Star characters beating the ever-living snot out of each other in team-based battles. Much like MARVEL Strike Force, you'll tap your way to victory while exploring an original story. Essentially, Fist of the North Star offers a new take on the anime's original narrative, all wrapped up in an exclusive mobile release that sports flashy graphics and a familiar brawler gameplay loop.

There's still no word how the game will be monetized, though it's probably safe to assume that this branded release will land as a free-to-play title. We also don't know when the official launch for Fist of the North Star will take place in the West, though you can pre-register on the Play Store if you'd like to receive a notification whenever it arrives. If you do pre-register, you can earn a few rewards, which has already reached 100,000 sign-ups, the second tier of the pre-registration campaign.

A part of me is excited to see what Sega brings to the table with the first English release of a Fist of the North Star game on mobile, though I am wary of how the title will be monetized. I'm sure it will feel great to watch as your team takes down an endless onslaught of foes while flashy graphics illustrate your over-the-top attacks with bright colors and thrilling animations, but I have to wonder if that will that be enough to carry the aging franchise in the West. I suppose it all comes down to balance and gameplay, so hopefully, Sega will have a few more details to share before the official release so we will all have a better idea of what to expect.