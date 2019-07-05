When Asus introduced the Zenfone 5Q (aka Zenfone 5 Lite and Zenfone 5 Selfie Pro) in 2018, the device ran Android 7.1.1 Nougat, which is one of the main reasons we couldn't recommend it to anyone. But the company has been doing a good job with updates lately, and has now started fulfilling its promise to bring Pie to the phone.
According to Asus's own forums, the worldwide / Russian version of the ZC600KL is now receiving the OTA. The download should weight above 1GB and bring your device to version 16.0610.1905.79. There's no word on which monthly security patch is included.
This isn't the first version of the ZC600KL to get Pie though; previously, a limited subset of phones with a Snapdragon 430 made for the Brazilian market got the OTA. This release affects the globally widespread Snapdragon 630 version, so it should hopefully reach more of you.
- Source:
- Asus
