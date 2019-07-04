Team 17 is best known for the iconic game series about anthropomorphic worms blowing each other to smithereens, but the developer also has some other solid titles to choose from on mobile. The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout that came out earlier this year and Sheltered are among the games on sale — in fact, the whole Team 17 catalog is discounted right now.

If you head to the dev's Play Store page, you'll see the full selection of on-sale games as in the image above, including Worms 2: Armageddon, Worms 3, and Worms 4 all for half price ($2.49). Penarium is $1 cheaper at $1.49, Flockers is 50% off at $0.99, and the first Escapists game can be had for $2.99, which is less than half price.

As for the newer titles, Sheltered is also 50% off at $2.49 and The Escapists 2 is down from $6.99 to $4.19. So it's a pretty good sale, all in all, no matter which game interests you. If you had any of them sitting in your wishlist for a little while, now's the time to pounce!