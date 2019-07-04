Google Wifi is one of the best-known mesh WiFi solutions, especially among non-techie types, but that doesn't mean there aren't other great products that offer a similar experience. In fact, due to a number of software issues suffered by Google's system, going for an alternative might a better option. One of these is Linksys' Velop line. A three-pack of dual-band routers currently only costs $229 on B&H, which saves you $70 on the usual $299 retail price.
In his review, our own Corbin Davenport reported that the system has greatly improved the WiFi quality in his home, even though the secondary nodes don't offer the same speed as the primary one — still, a small price to pay for a stable and reliable network, although the more expensive tri-band models would perform better. However, Corbin also noted that the setup is tedious and can take up to 30 minutes for each node, so make sure you set aside the required time for installation.
The offer is valid until 11:59 pm ET on July 6, so you have a couple of days to consider and compare — keep in mind that a three-pack of Google Wifi routers will currently set you back just $20 more than that, available for $259.
