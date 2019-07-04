Most folks interested in picking up some expensive electronics are probably waiting for the upcoming Prime Day sales, but there are still some early deals to be had, including huge discounts on an LG 55" 4K OLED TV, Amazon's Fire TV Recast DVRs, Arlo Pro 2 camera systems, and Alexa-powered Echo smart speakers. Whether your waiting for the grill to heat up or for the fireworks to start, check out the latest Amazon deals just below in the meantime.
For your convenience, we've put everything into a (hopefully easily parsed) list, complete with real-world price comparisons, not bloated MSRP. Keep in mind that a handful of the deals below, like the Fire TV Recast and LG Stylo 4, require an Amazon Prime membership, though you can get a free 30-day trial.
- LG 55" 4K OLED Smart TV - $1,000, usually $1,400-1,500 ($400-$500 off)
- Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WH1000XM3 - $298, usually $350 ($50 off)
- Echo Dot 3rd Gen - $25, usually $30-50 ($10-25 off)
- Echo 2nd gen - $70, usually $65-100 (-$5-$30 off)
- Arlo Pro 2 smart security camera systems:
- 2-camera system - $299, usually $315-330 ($16-31 off)
- 4-camera system - $550, usually $600-630 ($50-80 off)
- August Smart Lock Pro + Connect 3rd gen - $206, usually $215-230 ($9-24 off)
- Universal Travel Adapter w/ USB Type-C - $17, usually $22 ($5 off)
- LG Stylo 4 Unlocked - $160, usually $210 ($50 off)
- "Us" movie rental - $3
- Echo Input - $15, usually $20 ($5 off)
- Fire TV Recast
- 2 tuner/500GB - $130, usually $190-$230 ($60-90 off)
- 4 tuner/1TB - $180, usually $230-280 ($50-100 off)
- Four months of Amazon Music - $1, usually $7.99 per month (and renews at that rate if you don't cancel)
- Three months of Kindle Unlimited - free, usually $9.99 a month (and renews at that rate if you don't cancel)
- Three months of Audible - $15, usually $15 a month/$45 total (and renews at that rate if you don't cancel)
