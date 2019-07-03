Chromebooks come in all price points — from cheaply built, underpowered $100 machines, to the mighty Pixel Book, which retailed for ten times that. In the middle, there a few Chromebooks that toe the line between price and functionality — like the Lenovo C330, a recipient of the AP "Most Wanted" award and our pick for "best cheap Chromebook", which is currently available for just $204 over at Rakuten.

We last saw the C330 drop to $250 a few months ago, and it went on sale for $220 back in February, so today's price of $204 is the lowest we've seen. To get it, head over to Rakuten and use promo code SAVE15 at checkout. Note that this won't work with guest checkout, so you'll have to create an account first.

The Lenovo C330 packs a quad-core MediaTek processor, 64GB of eMMC storage, and an 11-inch 768p IPS display. There are decent I/O options, with USB-C, USB-A 3.0, HDMI, and an SD card slot. In his review, Ryne praises the IPS display, trackpad performance, and build quality of the laptop, saying it punches above its weight. Being a touch-screen Chromebook that flips all the way around, you can use it like a ChromeOS-running tablet too, should you so feel like.