Do you want to catch your local Amazon delivery person punting a package to your door? Or maybe you just want to keep an eye on your home while you're away? We've partnered with Reolink to give away seven of the company's C1 Pro and Argus Eco security cameras, and we have exclusive coupon codes if you want to buy them right now.

First is the Reolink C1 Pro, a cute camera primarily designed to sit on a shelf or other flat surface — though it can still be mounted to a wall. It has a 1440p camera with night vision, capable of tilting 105 degrees vertically or panning 355 degrees horizontally. It also has two-way audio and support for both 2.5 and 5GHz wireless networks.

The Reolink C1 Pro camera

We have an exclusive coupon code that takes 20% off the usual price of the C1 Pro. When you buy the C1 Pro on Amazon, just enter code J4JW5GZZ at checkout to get the discount.

If you're looking for something better-suited for outdoor use, the Reolink Argus Eco is one option. It can be charged using either a USB wall adapter or a solar panel. The camera is a 100-degree 1080p sensor, with night vision up to 33 feet. You can set up motion alerts to receive push notifications when movement is detected, or check the feed at any time using a mobile app.

To get 20% off the usual price of the camera with the solar panel, enter code BD7F86RQ at checkout when you buy the Argus Eco on Amazon.

The contest will run from July 3rd, 2019 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on July 5th, 2019. Seven (7) winners will be selected, and four winners will receive C1 Pro cameras, while the other three will get Argus Eco cameras with the solar panel add-on. The contest is only open to residents of the United States (excluding territories). Good luck!

