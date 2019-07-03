Last month, Mobvoi published a landing page for a new LTE-equipped TicWatch Pro and promptly took it down. Not at all coincidentally, Mobvoi has just posted a 30-second video teaser of an upcoming watch slated to be unveiled July 10th. I wonder what it could be.

The teaser shows the watch with a knurled bezel and a band that appears to be silicone. Unfortunately, it still appears to have numbers on the bezel like the current TicWatch Pro. The video has a few words pop up on the screen — "fast," "powerful," and "feel the boost" (the title of the video). Whether or not this means that the TicWatch Pro LTE will see a performance boost over the current version's dated Snapdragon Wear 2100 is unclear.

July 10th is only a week away, so we won't have to wait long to get all the details. Mobvoi also seems to be offering an early-bird discount for subscribing to its newsletter, so if you're interested in picking an LTE-powered TicWatch Pro up, you should do that via the link below.