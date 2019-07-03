CyanogenMod may be no more, but LineageOS is doing a bang-up job as a worthy successor. The ROM is constantly being updated and adding support for new devices. In this 23rd changelog, LineageOS describes all of the software's major changes since March 1st.

Here are the contents of the changelog:

AOSP’s Night Display now controls night mode (on recent devices only, such as those with a Snapgragon 820 or more recent) LiveDisplay remains available for all its other features

The volume panel can now be expanded to control all the various volume streams

The volume panel can now be optionally relocated to the left

Expanded quick settings are back Detailed views for the following tiles are available: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Mobile Data, Location, Profiles

New default wallpaper and a new wallpapers app with many new, and old, wallpapers Other than the usual nature, urban and abstract themed wallpapers, monochromatic and gradients wallpapers are now available

Privacy Guard now supports apps in the Work Profile

It’s possible to add up to two LockScreen shortcuts again

Circle battery is back after being missing since LineageOS 13.0

Notification ringtone level can be unlinked from phone calls ringtone level

GPS battery saving mode can now be enabled from the Settings

Vim has been updated to version 8.1

Nano has been updated to version 4.2

Fixed issue were using certain private DNS caused devices to crash thanks to backported fix from Q

Support for bluetooth SBC DualChannel HD has been added (both 15.1 and 16.0)

Performance improvements for Eleven (music player app) (both 15.1 and 16.0)

Updated call recording configurations (both 15.1 and 16.0) Call recordings are (dis)allowed on countries basing on laws and / or legal precedents. Informations with links are available in the source code. These countries now support call recording: Albania, American Samoa, Argentina, Armenia, Aruba, Belarus, Bonaire, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Curaçao, Cyprus, Estonia, Faroe Islands, French Guiana, French Polynesia, Georgia, Greece, Greenland, Guadeloupe, Hungary, India, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Martinique, Mayotte, Moldova, Montenegro, Morocco, New Caledonia, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Peru, Russia, Réunion, Saba, Saint Barthélemy, Saint-Martin, Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, Serbia, Singapore, Sint Eustatius, Sint Maarten, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, Ukraine and Wallis-et-Futuna. These countries have been blocked from call recording: Andorra, Iceland, Indonesia, Monaco, Switzerland, the United States of America and some of its territories - Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands. Countries not mentioned in these lists that already had call recording enabled will retain the ability to record calls.

April, May, and June security patches have been merged (both 15.1 and 16.0)

WebView has been updated to Chromium 74.0.3729.157 (both 15.1 and 16.0)

Highlights here include minor changes to the volume panel, as well as a new wallpaper app and the circle battery icon that so many used to use. There are also changes to call recording due to regulations, as well as all security patches up to June.

We've covered practically all of the new device additions and removals, but you can look them over via the source link below.