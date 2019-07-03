Mozilla is working on a brand new Firefox for Android, but in the meantime, version 68 of the browser is rolling out on the Play Store. This is the final feature update for the current browser, and future updates will only contain bug fixes until the rewritten browser is ready to be released.

The only major addition in this release is support for the Web Authentication API, which arrived in Chrome (and desktop Firefox) a year ago. It allows sites to use security keys instead of passwords to log you in, and even though most sites haven't implemented support yet, it's nice to see Firefox work with it.

Other changes include a new settings page for compatibility workarounds, performance improvements, and fixes for Android Q. Here's the rest of the official changelog:

Added about:compat, where website-specific workarounds are listed and may be toggled. These workarounds are meant as temporary fixes for various forms of website breakage for Firefox, while the website fixes them in due time. With about:compat, it is now easy to see all of the workarounds that are active in Firefox, and easy for website developers to disable a given workaround for testing purposes.

Improved web page painting performance by avoiding redundant calculations during paint

Compatibility fixes for the upcoming Android Q release

Support W3C Web Authentication API for passwordless-logins to compatible websites

Unified existing locales (bn-BD, bn-IN) under a single Bengali (bn) localization

Removed unmaintained languages: Assamese (as), English - South Africa (en-ZA), Maithili (mai), Odia (or)

You can get Firefox for Android v68 from the Play Store below, or grab it from APKMirror.