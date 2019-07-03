If you're playing music or a video in a Chrome tab you're not looking at and want to pause it, it's a bit of a hassle: you have to navigate to that tab, press the button, then drudge back to the previous tab. The whole process probably only takes a couple of seconds, but an upcoming change will make it easier. Chrome Canary now has a flag to enable "global media controls" in the toolbar.

To enable to controls, head to chrome://flags/#global-media-controls. After a browser restart, you'll see a play button in your toolbar next to the extensions whenever you have media playing in Chrome. Clicking it will show the title of what's playing, where it's playing from, and provide play/pause and skip buttons.



Image via Chrome Story.

It's a minor addition, sure, but a change that shaves a moment off your routine here and there can add up to a considerably smoother experience. Here's hoping the flag makes its way to more stable versions of Chrome soon.