Welcome to Wednesday, everybody. We've reached the halfway point of the week, and since tomorrow is a major US holiday, it's almost time to start celebrating. Acquiring a few new apps and games while they are on sale should make for a great way to enter into this brief reprieve. I've highlighted a couple of standouts so you won't have to dig to find the gems in today's list, so go ahead and start grabbing a few of these sales already.
Free
Apps
- HD Camera Pro : Best Camera HD Professional $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- MSafe - Pro $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Gizmoot for Android TV $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Gizmoot for MS1 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Gizmoot for NVIDIA SHIELD $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Gizmoot for XW-SMA $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- The Three Little Pigs $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Deadly Traps Premium - Adventure of Hell $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- HORROR MYSTERY 2019 (BETA) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- NEW Math puzzles 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- House of Fear: Surviving Predator PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Hitman Sniper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fit Toon - Series 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Multiplying Fractions $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pocket Kingdom - Tim Tom's Journey $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Roll Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Operations with integers - 6th grade math skills $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Deep Space 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Art Alive 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Eevee for ANeko (ANeko Skin) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Minimal Clock - Live Wallpaper PRO $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- S9 Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bemmer - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Evelo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Macibo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Retom - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Daily Workouts $19.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Freehand Pen Premium $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Metatag Analyzer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- AlmostTI - TI Calc Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Before After Cam Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Filter Calculator (RC, RL, LC, RLC) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Geometry PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- HDR Mood Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bible: KJV, BBE, ASV, WEB, LSG: Ads Free $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Holy Bible English: Ads free $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- King James Bible in English (KJV): Bible Ads Free $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Morse code - learn and play - Premium $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Who is on my WiFi Pro(No Ads) - Network Scanner $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bass Booster Bluetooth Speaker & Headphones Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fast Cache Cleaner Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- snapmint - BUY ONLINE ON INSTALLMENTS $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Text Editor Pro $28.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- WiFi Signal Strength Meter Pro(No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Gunslugs $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- RTL Freestyle Skiing $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- To Be Or Not To Be $7.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- FRACTER $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Survival Cube Island PRO $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Tiny Story 1 adventure - puzzles game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- 1849: Gold Edition $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- A Normal Lost Phone $3.49 -> $1.09; Sale ends in 6 days
- Agatha Knife $4.99 -> $3.00; Sale ends in 6 days
- Age of Rivals $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Another Lost Phone: Laura's Story $3.49 -> $1.09; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bleentoro Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bury me, my Love $2.99 -> $1.09; Sale ends in 6 days
- CRAZY CHICKEN strikes back $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dead In Bermuda $4.99 -> $1.50; Sale ends in 6 days
- Magibot $4.49 -> $1.09; Sale ends in 6 days
- Persephone $3.90 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Return to Planet X $6.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Space Trading Profiteer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Spitkiss $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- STAY $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tallowmere $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Zombie Night Terror $7.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- ACCESS CODE: HEAVEN $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- DEAD CITY 🔥 Text Adventure & Cyoa $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Last Dream (Full) $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Sprite Substratum Theme Android O and P $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- 24 cities | Xperia™ Theme - every hour one city $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Viking | Xperia™ Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Shadows - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Samurai Android Watch Face $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
