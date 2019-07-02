A couple weeks back, Xiaomi revealed it had yet another sub-brand up its sleeves to supplement last year's Pocophone. The new CC division's image was meant to evoke "a trendy mobile phone for global young people," by focusing on things like selfies (probably the only thing we millennials love more than avocado toast). The Mi CC9 and smaller Mi CC9e are now official as of today, sporting slightly ridiculous 32MP selfie cams those 'yutes are sure to love.

Mi CC9

Specs Chipset Snapdragon 710 Screen 6.39" FHD+ (1080p equivalent) AMOLED Storage 64, 128, or 256GB RAM 6 or 8GB Battery 4,030mAh Rear cameras 48MP primary, other two unknown Front camera 32MP Samsung sensor Headphone jack Yes Misc. features IR blaster, NFC, multi-color notification LED on back glass cover Colors White Lover, Blue Planet, and Dark Prince — you can't make this stuff up Price 6+64GB RMB 1799, 6GB+128GB RMB 1999, "Meitu Edition" 8GB+256GB RMB 2599

The new Mi CC9 looks quite a lot like the standard Mi 9, though specs do differ. The chipset used is lower-end, the battery is bigger, and the front-facing camera is much higher resolution. The CC9 also debuts a new "Mimoji" feature to compete with the animated, personalized emojis Apple created and which everyone seems to want to clone.

There's a more expensive "Meitu Edition" of the phone that bumps the specs up to 8GB/256GB, paired with a "one of a kind" opalescent gradient color, as well as some other software tweaks like different ringtones, an exclusive AI low-light portrait mode, and an improved AI Beautify mode.

Mi CC9e

Specs Chipset Snapdragon 665 Screen 6.088", resolution and type undefined Storage 64 or 128GB RAM 4 or 6GB Battery 4030mAh Rear cameras 48MP primary, other two unknown. Front camera 32MP Samsung sensor Headphone jack Yes Colors Unspecified, likely the same as above. Misc. features Unspecified Price 4GB+64GB RMB 1299, 6GB+64GB RMB 1399, 6GB+128GB RMB 1599

Xiaomi is less vocal when it comes to the specifics of the slightly smaller Mi CC9e, though it may end up sharing many details with the larger model. The screen is around a third of an inch smaller, though the resolution and display type weren't revealed. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 powering things instead, paired with the same mondo 4030mAh battery. It's also set to be quite a bit cheaper.

Xiaomi wasn't clear in its announcement about which markets the new pair of phones would be coming to, but given the current pricing is in RMB/Chinese Yuan, we can infer that China will at least be included to start. Those wildly narcissistic, selfie-taking youths in other markets will have to compensate for envy's green Instagram filter for a while.