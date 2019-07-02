The day I'm sure we've all been anticipating with bated breath has finally arrived: LG is expanding availability for the G8S ThinQ to international markets after debuting in Taiwan. This phone is mostly the G8 you've come to know and love, but there's another camera and a few minor spec changes.

The G8S has three rear cameras: standard, wide, and telephoto. The regular G8 only has two cameras on the back. It also has the Z-Camera depth sensor on the front for gestures and face unlock. Meanwhile, the display is slightly larger (6.2 vs 6.1-inches) and lower resolution (1080p vs 1440p), but it's still OLED.

On the inside, the G8S has the same basic specs including a Snapdragon 855, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. There's also an increasingly rare 3.5mm headphone jack. The G8S will come in black, teal and white colors when it launches later this month in Europe, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. Pricing will come closer to launch. LG isn't talking about any other markets at this time, but anything is possible.