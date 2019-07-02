Hey Google! Welcome to Sonos.

Sonos adds the Google Assistant via a free software update on Sonos in the United States; Additional countries to follow in July

Today Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) brings the smart control of the Google Assistant to Sonos' brilliant sound experience. As the first to bring multiple voice assistants to the same sound system, Sonos demonstrates the power of an open, multi-partner platform that prioritizes choice for customers. Use voice with the Google Assistant built-in to Sonos One or Sonos Beam, or with a connected Google Home product to easily start a song, queue a TV show, check the weather, and control the smart home. The free software update will be available starting today in the United States. Support in the UK, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and The Netherlands comes in July with additional countries to follow on a rolling basis over the coming months.

“We value freedom of choice, empowering listeners to choose what they want to listen to and how they want to control it. Adding voice, now with the Google Assistant, has made that control even easier,” said Patrick Spence, Sonos CEO. “We partnered with Google to build this integration from the ground up, layering in the best of the Google Assistant into the Sonos ecosystem of products and partners. Today we’re the first company to have two voice assistants working concurrently on the same system, a major milestone for the industry. We imagine a day where we’ll have multiple voice assistants operating concurrently on the same device, and we’re committed to making that happen as soon as possible.”

The Google Assistant is Sonos’ second built-in voice assistant. Customers on Sonos will have the ability to choose an assistant for each individual speaker, with multiple voice assistants on a single system. With the Google Assistant on Beam in the living room and Alexa on the Sonos One in the kitchen, start a song with the Google Assistant, ask Alexa what’s playing, and vice versa.

Not just music and TV, Sonos will support the Google Assistant’s top first party actions and features, including Continued Conversation, Broadcast mode, and the ability to choose a different voice for the assistant. Bringing the richness of the Google ecosystem and integration within the smart home, the Google Assistant on Sonos also includes more than one million actions from partner products. Additional features and actions will be available through ongoing updates, bringing even more to the Google Assistant experience on Sonos. At launch, customers will enjoy:

Sonos & the Google Assistant Present: The Brilliant Sound Experience

To showcase the power of Sonos sound paired with the smart control of the Google Assistant, Sonos and Google are delivering a series of multi-sensory installations for the public in New York, June 7-9. Featuring new music from 4AD artists The National and Holly Herndon, alongside tracks curated by the iconic Beggars Group of labels (Rough Trade, 4AD, XL, Matador and Young Turks), the Google Assistant on Sonos will help visitors explore how sound works, how it layers into music, and how music sparks emotion. Learn more and RSVP.

