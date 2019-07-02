Most of us live in countries that allow developers to publish and sell apps on the Play Store, but that's far from true for much of the rest of the world. Every few months, Google will update its developer and merchant registration lists with more supported countries, and this time around, there are a total of 21 new additions between the two categories.

While developer registration is required to simply publish apps on the Play Store, you also need merchant registration to sell them. Developer registration is much more ubiquitous, though, as evidenced by the 16 new additions to the list, it's still not everywhere.

Here are the countries that now support developer registration:

American Samoa

Dominica

Federated States of Micronesia

Grenada

Guyana

Kiribati

Marshall Islands

Mongolia

Northern Mariana Islands

Palestine

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Somalia

Suriname

Vanuatu

And here are the ones that now support merchant registration, all of which use the US Dollar:

Antigua and Barbuda

Brunei

Laos

Maldives

Uganda

In addition, there have been a few name changes for already-supported countries. Swaziland is now called Eswatini, and Macedonia has been renamed to Northern Macedonia.