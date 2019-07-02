If you're champing at the bit to eliminate some cartoon viruses by lobbing like-colored pills at them, now's your chance to get in line. The latest in Nintendo's ever-expanding library of mobile titles, Dr. Mario World, is up for pre-registration on the Play Store.
#DrMarioWorld launches for iOS and Android devices on 7/10! Follow the official @DrMarioWorld_EN account to stay up to date on all the latest news, and pre-register today!
💊 https://t.co/vE4HLDfW7p pic.twitter.com/sWAgFXKEBj
— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 18, 2019
The classic match-three puzzler has been mobile-ified in all the ways you might expect: in addition to new, touch-friendly controls, World has an in-game currency that can be purchased with real-world currency, and randomized character unlocks (apparently everyone in the Mushroom Kingdom is a doctor). Different characters have different special abilities that can help you out of sticky situations. Plus — you guessed it — stamina! Hearts are required to play levels; they regenerate over time, or you can plunk down some currency to get more on demand.
The game is set to launch on July 10. In the meantime, you can read more about it at the Dr. Mario World website.
The Doctor is In! Dr. Mario World Arrives on iOS and Android Devices on July 10
Players can pre-register now to be one of the first to be notified when Nintendo’s newest mobile game, Dr. Mario World, launches for iOS and Android devices on July 10. A new trailer revealed new details about the puzzle game, including its capsule and virus-matching gameplay, colorful cast of viruses and characters, and more.
In Dr. Mario World, meddlesome viruses have the world in a panic, and Dr. Mario and friends are tasked with eliminating them by matching capsules with viruses of the same color. Players should keep calm, take their time and plan their approach carefully, as each puzzling combination of viruses in each stage must be cleared using a limited number of capsules.
Luckily, Dr. Mario isn’t the only one on call: A full office of doctors, including Dr. Peach, Dr. Bowser, Dr. Toad and many others, will be available to help players overcome the pesky viruses through various virus-busting skills. Over 200 stages across many different worlds will be available at launch, with new doctors, stages and worlds continuing to be added to Dr. Mario World on a regular basis after launch.
Dr. Mario World can also be played together with friends and family around the world. Players can earn and receive stamina-giving hearts from friends, and use the hearts to play Stage Mode. In Versus Mode, players can turn up the intensity by challenging others online to a one-on-one showdown in real time.
Dr. Mario World is free-to-start and will be available to download for iOS and Android devices beginning July 10. Those who want to be notified once the game is available to download can pre-register for the game notification today at https://drmario-world.com/pre-registration-link.
For more information about the game, visit http://drmario-world.com.
Nintendo releases Dr. Mario World multiplayer introduction trailer
The buildup towards the release of Dr. Mario World on Android is growing with the recent release of a new multiplayer gameplay trailer. Unlike most mobile game trailers, Nintendo has made an effort to detail precisely what you can expect from the multiplayer aspects of Dr. Mario World. You'll easily be able to connect to your Facebook friends to then take them on in the game's 1v1 versus mode. The above trailer also stipulates that the game's characters will feature their own uniques powers, which should allow for some exciting matchups. Special skills will also come into play by filling up a meter, and when it's full, you can unleash a powerful move against your opponent for a quick leg up. While I can't say these mechanics come as a surprise, it's nice to know exactly what to expect from the multiplayer mode of Dr. Mario World before it lands on Android next Wednesday.
