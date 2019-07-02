The Doctor is In! Dr. Mario World Arrives on iOS and Android Devices on July 10

Players can pre-register now to be one of the first to be notified when Nintendo’s newest mobile game, Dr. Mario World, launches for iOS and Android devices on July 10. A new trailer revealed new details about the puzzle game, including its capsule and virus-matching gameplay, colorful cast of viruses and characters, and more.

In Dr. Mario World, meddlesome viruses have the world in a panic, and Dr. Mario and friends are tasked with eliminating them by matching capsules with viruses of the same color. Players should keep calm, take their time and plan their approach carefully, as each puzzling combination of viruses in each stage must be cleared using a limited number of capsules.

Luckily, Dr. Mario isn’t the only one on call: A full office of doctors, including Dr. Peach, Dr. Bowser, Dr. Toad and many others, will be available to help players overcome the pesky viruses through various virus-busting skills. Over 200 stages across many different worlds will be available at launch, with new doctors, stages and worlds continuing to be added to Dr. Mario World on a regular basis after launch.

Dr. Mario World can also be played together with friends and family around the world. Players can earn and receive stamina-giving hearts from friends, and use the hearts to play Stage Mode. In Versus Mode, players can turn up the intensity by challenging others online to a one-on-one showdown in real time.

Dr. Mario World is free-to-start and will be available to download for iOS and Android devices beginning July 10. Those who want to be notified once the game is available to download can pre-register for the game notification today at https://drmario-world.com/pre-registration-link.

For more information about the game, visit http://drmario-world.com.