If you're the kind of person that doesn't like to have multiple accessories, the Anker PowerCore+ 19000 PD is for you: It's an all-in-one 19,000mAh power bank that doubles as a USB-C hub, and ships with a USB-C wall charger in the box. The product was initially selling for $130, but it just hit an all-time low of $70, which is another $15 down compared to the last time it went on sale, and $60 off compared to the original price.

The battery comes with two USB-A ports and a USB-C connector. The first deliver up to 15W and 10W, respectively, while the USB-C port provides up to 27W over USB-PD, which means it can even power laptops, including the latest MacBooks. Unfortunately, it won't fill up as fast as their original charger, and a MacBook Pro's battery will take about two hours to reach 100%, but it's definitely handy when there's no socket nearby. The PowerCore+ also doubles as a USB-C hub when plugged into a computer, thanks to its two USB ports. Finally, the included 30W wall charger can be used to refill the power bank, but also any USB-C device.

Sadly, there's no support for pass-through charging, so you won't be able to power your laptop while the power bank is charging. Also, the product isn't compatible with Samsung's adaptive fast charging, so your phone won't fill up as quickly as it would when using the original adapter. Lastly, some laptops require a higher input than 27W to function, which means this battery won't work with your device. We highly recommend you check your laptop's specs and the incompatible devices listed on the product page before making your purchase.