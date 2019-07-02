Given the sheer amount of cars that now support Android Auto, you might be surprised to learn that the in-car software isn't actually supported everywhere. Today there are 40 countries that Android Auto is officially available in, with four of those added today and four added late last year.

These are the four new countries added today:

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Sweden

The four countries that were added in October of last year were Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, and Taiwan. None were added since then until today, which is a bit disheartening to see. Nonetheless, hopefully at least a few of you in Scandinavia (aside from Norway) will be happy to see this. For what it's worth, Android Auto Wireless is still exclusive to the US, Canada, and Mexico.