Chromebooks are great machines for casual users, providing a simple interface and rudimentary support for Android apps. One of the better-looking models in the market is Acer's Chromebook 514, coming with a full metal chassis (minus its plastic screen bezel). Right now, it's available on Amazon for an all-time low of $339 — 15 percent cheaper than its regular $399.

Despite its 14-inch screen, the device remains perfectly portable at a weight of 1.5kg and provides about ten hours of battery life. Its quad-core 1.1GHz Intel Celeron processor and 4GB RAM make the Chromebook run smooth and help it handle several open tabs.

Previously, the laptop sat in an uncomfortable price spot, where a lot of cheaper Chromebooks provided the same experience and models only a bit pricier could easily outperform it. With the current deal, the 514 becomes a bargain, though — so if you're in the market, this might be a capable machine for you to consider. Still, we can only advise you to check out our Chromebook roundup for potential alternatives that might fit your needs even better.