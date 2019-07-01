Google hiked the price of YouTube TV a few weeks back, but anyone who decided to stick with it will get getting a nice perk. Google is rolling out a substantial now playing UI update to all YouTube TV platforms that makes it easier to scrub through a recording, see what's playing, and more. You don't have to do anything to get the update, but there's no guarantee you'll have it just yet.

Possibly the best quality-of-life improvement in this update is progressive fast-forward. That means the longer you hold the button, the faster the seek bar advances. It goes through 15-second, 30-second, and 1-minute increments. The preview thumbnail is also larger. The playback UI is much cleaner in this update. You only have the seek bar and program information when fast-forwarding and rewinding. The suggestions and network shortcuts are now hidden under tabs that you can open with the remote.

Google has just rolled this update out to 50% of subscribers. If you don't have it, you may be able to trigger the update by logging out and back in, but that won't necessarily work on all platforms. It should be love on all devices before long.