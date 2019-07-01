Samsung traditionally holds two Unpacked events per year: one for the latest Galaxy S phone, and the other for the latest Galaxy Note. You can probably guess which is being announced at this August 7th Unpacked event even without reading this article's title or looking at the S Pen in the teaser image, but yeah, it's the Galaxy Note10.

You can see all that we know about the Note10 in our rumor roundup, but we'll dish some highlights here. Unfortunately for 3.5mm purists, the headphone jack seems to be dead, and only the Note10+ will have a microSD card slot. The S Pen probably won't have a built-in camera, but on the topic of cameras, the phone will have its front-facing camera in the display itself.

Previous Unpacked events have been livestreamed on YouTube and Samsung's site, and we have no reason to believe that this one will be any different. We'll be sure to let you know when the event goes live.