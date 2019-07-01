Samsung is one of the best and most-respected names in the storage biz. It's probably among the most friendly companies to storage addicts; the Galaxy S10, for instance, is offered with 1TB of storage and a microSD slot. The company's U3-rated EVO Select 256GB microSD card is currently just $40, with the 128GB version available for $20.

The EVO Select's U3 rating means that the minimum sequential write speed is 30MB/s, compared with most other cards' U1 (10MB/s) base speed. This is especially helpful if you intend to transfer a lot of files or record in 4K or higher framerates. These cards carry 10-year warranties, though you'll probably never need to use it.

Both Amazon and Samsung are offering the card at $39.99, which is $10 off the regular price of $49.99. Alternatively, if you still want those fast write speeds but don't need 256GB, the 128GB EVO Select is $19.99 (down from $24.99). If it were me, though, I'd go with Amazon for the quicker shipping.

Buy: