A report published earlier today by Independent detailing a recent meeting with Samsung in South Korea reveals the company's self-awareness when it comes to the Galaxy Fold's rocky start. Samsung CEO DJ Koh was quoted as saying "It was embarrassing. I pushed it through before it was ready."

Koh humbly offered his company's apologies when it came to the early problems, "I do admit I missed something on the foldable phone, but we are in the process of recovery" He also believes that the company has "defined all of the issues and all of the problems we couldn’t find", further expanding that:

"At the moment, more than 2,000 devices are being tested right now in all aspects. We defined all the issues. Some issues we didn’t even think about it but thanks to our reviewers, mass volume testing is ongoing.”

Although only a handful of failures occurred with the few units handed out to reporters and bloggers before the official launch, Samsung seems to have spent the last several months redesigning key aspects of the device, though communication regarding the delay has offered an inconsistent message. Two weeks ago Samsung Display Vice President Kim Seong-cheol said it was "ready to hit the market," but now Koh wants consumers to "give us a bit more time," and that the phone will arrive “in due course."