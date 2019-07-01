It's the first Monday of the month, and that means the latest Pixel security patches are here. In addition to the general security fixes we usually anticipate — and which make Pixel ownership so great for the security-conscious — this month comes with a small pile of Pixel-specific functional patches, too, including further improvements to "OK Google" hotword detection (following last month's), fixes for issues ranging from "stuck" boot to black screens, and other tweaks.
It isn't clear if the hotword detection improvements in this update are the same as those included in last month's update, since some of the same devices are included, but the mention of music detection makes it seem like either a separate or additional fix upon that made previously. Other Pixel-specific updates for July include improvements to the Titan M security module and other fixes, as well as Unicode Japanese improvements.
As you should likely expect, general Android security fixes are also included in this months' update, with several critical and high severity fixes included.
Build numbers are: PQ3A.190705.003 for the Pixel 3, 3XL, 3a, and 3a XL; PQ3A.190705.001, for the Pixel 2, 2XL, 2016, and 2016 XL; and OPM8.190605.003 for the Pixel C, which is still just on Oreo. Unlike last month, you don't need to worry about specific builds for certain carriers.
Downloads for both full factory images and sideloadable OTA files are live, though the OTA update isn't yet rolling out via the traditional means — that usually takes at least a few more hours, and we'll let you know when they hit.
