For a company that laid a third of its staff off last year and whose future in smartphones seems uncertain, Essential is doing incredibly well with updates. Even though the Essential Phone has been officially discontinued, Andy Rubin & co continue to pump out security patches the same day as Google, and nothing's changed in that department for July.
July's security patches are now available for Open Market customers. Check your Essential Phone for the latest pic.twitter.com/hc9WxrtFd8
— Essential (@essential) July 1, 2019
Less than an hour after Google posted its Pixel security patches for July, Essential joined in on the fun. The update carries build PQ1A.190105.090, and it should be rolling out now. Aside from the patch, nothing else is mentioned in the changelog, so don't expect any other improvements.
- Source:
- Essential (Twitter)
