Even though eBay hasn't had a site-wide coupon in months, it's still a great place for finding new and used electronics, and we regularly post about its sales. However, you might want to double-check the purchase amount the next time you buy something, as eBay now charges sales tax in 13 more U.S states.

Online stores have largely been exempt in the past from paying U.S. state taxes in the past, but those legal loopholes are slowly being closed. Amazon collects sales tax everywhere, Newegg does it in 43 states, and now even eBay is joining in. eBay was already required to charge a sales tax on purchases in a handful of states, but starting July 1st (today), it will collect sales tax on behalf of item sellers in 13 more states. The new additions are bolded below.

Minnesota

Washington

Iowa

Connecticut

District of Columbia

Nebraska

New Jersey

Idaho

New York

Alabama

Arkansas

Indiana

Kentucky

New Mexico

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Dakota

Vermont

West Virginia

Wyoming

A few more states are scheduled to be added on October 1st, including California, North Dakota, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah. You may also see a tax charge even if eBay doesn't currently charge tax in your state, if the seller itself opts to charge a tax. For example, most retail stores with eBay storefronts (Newegg, Best Buy, etc.) do that.