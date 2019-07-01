Chamberlain's myQ garage door openers allow you to check whether your garage is open or closed and control it remotely using an app. That basic functionality is free, but integration with services like Google Assistant and IFTTT are what the company calls "Premium Services," and they normally cost a dollar a month. For a limited time, though, year-long subscriptions to those services are free.

The subscriptions are set to auto-renew after your free year is up, but you can cancel any time. You can also sign up without entering any payment information — I made an account and got a free subscription to the Google Assistant integration in about five minutes without ever brandishing a credit card.

It's worth noting that a lot of customers are dissatisfied with Google Assistant functionality; you can't use it to open your garage (presumably as a safety measure, so someone can't yell "Hey Google, open the garage" from outside your home in hopes of getting in) and it's apparently slow to respond. Other openers, like Tailwind, also offer similar functionality without a subscription.

There are five Premium Services you can get in all: Google Assistant, IFTTT, Alpine Connect, Clare Controls, and EVE for Tesla. You can go crazy and sign up for all of them, if you want; the yearly plans are all free right now. If you've already got a card linked to your myQ account, though, be sure to cancel before your auto-renew date to avoid possible billing. Chamberlain doesn't say how long this offer is good for, so if you care to try it out, don't dally.