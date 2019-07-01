

When it comes to security cameras for your smart home, Arlo has the reputation of making premium products that work reliably and are easy to install — thanks to the ability to run wire-free on internal batteries. The Arlo Pro 2 is currently on sale at Best Buy and Amazon, with the four-pack going for $550 and two-pack for $299.

Best Buy has the four-camera system at $550, that's $250 off the retail price of $800, and $50 less than the last time we saw this go on sale. To sweeten the deal, you get a free Sengled smart bulb starter kit with two LEDs and a hub — this usually retails for $60 at Walmart. If four cameras are too many, Amazon has the two-camera system marked down from $480 to $298 — no free smart bulbs with this one though. Both kits come with security cameras and a hub.

Ryan reviewed the Arlo Pro 2 and lauded the impressive battery life of the wireless functionality (an oddity in this category), the ability to back up the 1080p footage to local storage via the hub, and the very usable free tier of the cloud storage plan, which gives you a week of free storage — after that it's $10/30 days and $15/60 days of cloud storage.

You can buy the four-pack at Best Buy or Amazon, though only Best Buy has the freebie bulb kit. The two-pack is also available at both retailers, though only Amazon has it at the sale price of $299.