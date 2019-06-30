Don't let the long name and all-caps fool you; the WONDERBOOM 2 is Ultimate Ears' smallest speaker offering. It was announced earlier this month, but prices are already being slashed by $20/20% to $79.99. If the regular BOOM speakers are just too big for your liking, you might want to look into this.

Ultimate Ears touts five main improvements with the WONDERBOOM 2 over its predecessor: more volume, more bass, 30% more battery life (to 13 hours), dust resistance (it's IP67 now), and stereo pairing. Plus, it comes in four interestingly named colors: Radical Red, Deep Space, Bermuda Blue, and Crushed Ice Gray. The pink color in the hero photo doesn't seem to be available.

Amazon, Best Buy, and Ultimate Ears itself are all offering this $20 discount from $99.99 to $79.99. However, Amazon is claiming that the speaker is still in pre-order phase until July 3rd, even though Best Buy and Ultimate Ears will sell you one without any wait. The impatient bunch among you should probably grab one from Best Buy, as in-store pickup is available at many locations.