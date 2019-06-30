Smart TV platforms are slowly getting better at organizing all the media services you're subscribed to. Much like how different streaming services have different shows and movies available, you might be subscribed to multiple live TV services that don't have the same channels. Amazon is rolling out an update to its Fire TV devices that organizes all your live content in one centralized location.

The new update adds a 'Live' tab to the main home screen, which "brings together your live sports, news, and channels from select OTT services, streaming apps (e.g. PlayStation Vue), paid subscriptions, and over-the-air antennas into one consolidated view."

Of course, this requires services to add their content to the Live page. Amazon says PlayStation Vue, Pluto TV, Red Bull TV (which I didn't know was a thing until now), Philo, and any Prime Video channels will work with the feature. If you happen to own a Fire TV Recast DVR, all antenna channels from that device will be visible on the page as well.

The new Live tab will be made available to all Fire TV devices and Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and the rollout should be done by the end of the week.