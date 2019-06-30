Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have a quirky physics-based puzzle game, a dark life-sim all about running a graveyard, and an adventure game that takes advantage of an interesting time mechanic. So without further ado, here are the most notable games released this week.

Human: Fall Flat

Android Police coverage: Human: Fall Flat is a chaotic physics-based puzzle game, and it just landed on Android

Human: Fall Flat is a quirky physics-based puzzler that was recently ported to Android. The game features imprecise controls, and that's by design. Each puzzle has multiple solutions, so it's up to the player to explore the bounds of this game. There's a solo mode for those that prefer to play alone, and there's also a co-op multiplayer mode where you can team up with up to three friends. The title is rather short, though there is a lot of fun to be had if you plan on playing with your friends online.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Graveyard Keeper

Android Police coverage: Medieval cemetery management sim Graveyard Keeper is out on Android

Graveyard Keeper is a new port that recently landed on Android, and it's often compared to the farming simulator Stardew Valley. Of course, the medieval graveyard management theme offers something a little darker than what people are used to. It will be your job to maintain and grow your graveyard while facing the many ethical dilemmas the fall upon the life of a cemetery manager. Should you sell some organs for an extra bit of cash, or should you try to be an honest graveyard manager, even if you're left continuously wanting for cash? The choice is yours, which is what makes this such an intriguing release.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Minit

Android Police coverage: [Update: Out now] Devolver Digital's 60-second adventure game Minit is available for pre-registration on the Play Store

Minit is a unique adventure game that plays similarly the original Zelda titles, but there's a catch, you can only play for one minute at a time before you die. There are specific save points, so you'll want to search those out so that you can advance through the game, and when you add it all up, this release should last the majority of players around an hour and a half of playtime, but with all the deaths considered, it may take you much longer to complete this title.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Un Pas Fragile

Un Pas Fragile is a beautiful narrative game designed for all ages. There's no text to read. The art does all the work in relaying the tale of this title. The story revolves around a frog that dreams of one day being a professional ballet dancer, which results in an adorable slice-of-life game that shouldn't be missed. Keep in mind that the title will only last 10 minutes or so before you've completed the entire story, but trust me when I say the experience is well worth the asking price.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

BOMBARIKA - SAVE THE HOUSES

Street Lamp Games' BOMBARIKA is a unique and beautiful puzzle game that will have players pushing bombs around isometric rooms. This is the second time we've covered this title, though the first was for a free-to-play release that was apparently replaced with this premium version. Overall, the game's primary mechanics offer an odd way to go about removing a large assortment of bombs that have happened to find their way into strange household locations, but that's what makes this title so enjoyable. Whoever thought this up needs to make more games.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Heidi: Mountain Adventures

Heidi: Mountain Adventures is a game for children aged eight years or younger. It contains a family-friendly them centered around the children's fictional story Heidi that was originally published in 1881. This is a learning game, so it will expand on subjects like vocabulary, counting, shape recognition, and hand-eye coordination. It's also a premium release, so you won't have to worry about your kids getting into any in-app purchases if playing unsupervised.

Monetization: $2.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Animus - Harbinger Unpacked

Animus - Harbinger Unpacked is the premium version of Animus - Harbinger, a 2018 release often compared to the Dark Souls series. This time around you won't have to worry about any in-app purchases as you hack and slash your way through an assortment of bad guys. So if you were waiting for a more premium adaptation of the game, now's your chance to pick it up at a single price point.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

OverHerd

OverHerd is a virtual reality game that ties into a couple of Bose retail headsets. The gameplay revolves around flinging livestock at castle walls, Monty Python style. What makes this tricky is that you are attacking at night, so you'll have to use sound to direct your shots, which makes this the perfect release for the Bose brand.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

blue

Blue is the latest release in the color-themed puzzle game series from Bart Bonte. The goal is to change the color in all of the title's fifty stages to blue. If you get stuck, there are hints available, though ads will play unless you pay to remove them through an in-app purchase. So if you enjoy playing relaxing minimal puzzlers, Blue is the game for you.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Cubiti PARti - Competitive AR Party Game!

Cubiti PARti is a competitive augmented reality game where up to four players can compete at the same time. You can choose to play online or locally, depending on if you'd rather play with friends or random players. There are five different mini-games to choose from, and there's even a weekly tournament for those who wish to be crowned the Master Cubiti.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $5.99

Rescue Wings!

Rescue Wings is a challenging level-based flight game where you're tasked with extinguishing forest fires. In order to accomplish this task, you'll have to dive your aircraft into a lake so that you have enough water to drop on those fires. The thing is, the controls will take some getting used to. You'll have to manage your speed, altitude, as well as your water level, all while trying to time your drops, which is often difficult to pull off. This problem is then exacerbated by your limited stamina, so as you learn, you are punished for learning, which tells me this game isn't balanced all that well. Hopefully, this will change in the future.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $14.99

Dead Zed

Dead Zed is a zombie-shooter base defense game. You'll arm yourself to the teeth to take out all the zombies trying to force their way into your compounds. There are tons of weapons to collect, and of course new bases to unlock as you slay zombie after zombie, and that's really all there is to it.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $19.99

FIRST HERO

Webzen's First Hero is a collection game that features strategic battles. Like most titles of this nature, you'll spend your time grinding through battles while building a town, collecting heroes, and jumping into PvP. At the very least the art is solid, and the newly redesigned menus are easy to navigate, but you'll want to watch out for the title's numerous in-app purchases.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $84.99

Clash of Mythos

Clash of Mythos is another generic hero collection game, and of course, it contains many of the mechanics from titles like Clash of Clans or Game of War. It's basically a mashup of every questionable free-to-play mechanic you can think of, all wrapped up into a single release.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Craft Legend

Craft Legend is billed as a free-to-play sandbox RPG. What this means is that the game offers a wide assortment of possibilities, much like Minecraft or other similar crafting games. Of course, this is an FTP affair, which means you can also expect a mashup of a bunch genres, such as tower defense in the PvP mode. More or less this is simply another dev throwing darts at a board while hoping that one of them sticks.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Thief Rivals

Thief Rivals is an online arena fighting game where you'll face off against nine opponents in the title's many themed stages. Heck, player's can even design and share their very own stages, which adds a level of replayability that's tough to match. This release just entered into an open beta, so bugs may still be present, but for the most part, the game is pretty stable.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

WTF Game Of The Week

Poo Merge

With all of the casual collection games on the Play Store, I suppose it was inevitable that someone created a game where you collect poop. Today's WTF listing is called Poo Merge, and the developer boasts that there are over 20 different kinds of excrement to collect. You'll play the part of a dung beetle, and if you can hit his daily poo-target, then you'll unlock a lot more crap, and I mean that quite literally. WTF indeed!

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

