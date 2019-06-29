Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have the open beta release of Firefox's newest browser, a multi-factor authentication app from LastPass, and an Amazon Alexa app that can connect to Sony TVs. So without further ado, here are the most notable Android apps released in the last two weeks.

Apps

Firefox Preview

Android Police coverage: Mozilla's next-generation Firefox for Android enters public beta

Firefox's preview for the upcoming Fenix browser has entered into a public beta where everyone is free to test it out. Supposedly the browser offers speeds that are twice as fast as the mainline release while also providing protection against tracking scripts by default. The UI is a new design, so you can expect a bottom address bar as well as a dedicated space to store the links to your favorite sites.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

LastPass MFA

LastPass MFA takes multi-factor authentication a step further by supporting access to Android's built-in security measures, such as the fingerprint reader, face ID, and your pattern log-in. This release specifically works with both the LastPass MFA service and the LastPass Identity product lines. This means you can now sign into all of your stored LastPass accounts by taking advantage of the plethora of Android's security measures, all thanks to LastPass MFA.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Ceri Launcher

If you enjoy loading up new Android launchers to see how they fit with your workflow and themes, then you're going to want to check out Ceri Launcher. It's the new kid on the block, and it was built using the Flutter SDK for maximum performance. This is a lightweight launcher by design, so it may not be as feature-rich as most of the options out there, though if you're using an aging device, a release like Ceri Launcher should be on your radar.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

DataNinja - Boost Your Bandwidth

Supposedly DataNinja can boost your network speeds by combining your wifi with your cellular data signal. The idea is that this combo creates a bigger bandwidth pipe for your data. But that's not all. You can actually combine multiple devices to create an extensive fog network for maximum speeds when uploading or downloading, which is pretty awesome.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Trill Project

The Trill Project is a social network app that offers safe use through anonymity. This way, you can share your deepest unfiltered thoughts without fear of judgment. Of course, the service is moderated, just in case someone threatens harm to themselves or others. Many different communities exist in the app, so you can easily find the most appropriate place to post your thoughts, and since these communities are on the smaller side, it's easy to get support from a tight-knit group with similar interests.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

MashApp - Video Punchlines

MashApp is another social media app release this week, and it mainly revolves around sharing short video clips. The idea is that your friends can reply to your clips with their own clips, to ideally create an enjoyable exchange of information between friends or family.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Vingo - Walk and Win Money.

If you're like me and sit at a desk all day, it can be good to take some time to walk around for exercise. So why not gamify that experience for a chance to win some cold hard cash? Vingo is a new step recorder app that offers just this. As you walk throughout the day, Vingo will record your steps. At the end of the day, you can upload your step count for a chance to match a random set of numbers that are drawn every evening. If your number matches, your winnings will be deposited to your PayPal account.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Amazon Alexa Music, Cameras, & TV Control

Android Police coverage: Amazon brings Alexa integration to Android TV starting with Sony Bravias

Amazon Alexa Music, Cameras, & TV Control is specifically a release designed for Sony TVs. All you have to do is install this app on a supported WWA Sony Smart TV, and then you can connect any Alexa-enabled device to your TV to take advantage of voice controls. This way you can yell at your TV when you want to change the channel, instead of picking up your greasy remote. I know I for one would have loved something like this as a child since I was the one who served as the remote in the days before they were a standard item included with TV purchases.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Philips Hue Bluetooth

Android Police coverage: Philips introduces new Bluetooth Hue bulbs that work without a hub

Philips Hue Bluetooth is a new app that can control your Philips Hue Bluetooth-enabled lights. You can connect the app to 10 bulbs at a time, which should cover the more important rooms in the majority of households. These bulbs will have to remain within 30 feet of your Android device in order to control them through this app, so it's not like you'll have to worry about adding Philips Hue Bluetooth bulbs to every single fixture in your house.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

LEGO® BOOST Star Wars™

This LEGO BOOST Star Wars app is a tie-in release that works in conjunction with the Star Wars BOOST Droid Commander set. The physical toys come with the parts to build three droids, and once these robots are assembled, you can program them with over 40+ Build & Code missions. Essentially this app provides a space for youngsters to learn a few coding skills as they play with a physical LEGO set.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

