N3TWORK Partners with The Tetris Company to Exclusively Develop and Publish Innovative New Tetris® Games for Mobile Devices

Tetris® Royale, the Debut Title in the Multi-year Agreement, Introduces a New Era in Mobile Gaming for the Globally Beloved Franchise

June 28, 2019 10:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--N3TWORK, a premier games, media, and technology company, has partnered with The Tetris Company, Inc., to exclusively develop and publish new Tetris® games built from the ground up for mobile devices worldwide, excluding China. The multi-year agreement will leverage N3TWORK’s expertise in game design and publishing to create fresh Tetris experiences that harness the global popularity of the iconic franchise. Tetris Royale, N3TWORK’s debut title in the partnership, is a fast and fun Tetris game with large-scale friendly competition at its core.

“Tetris Royale is just the start, and one that we think players will really enjoy. We look forward to letting the battles begin.”

“Tetris is a timeless pop culture icon that has shaped the history of videogames and is truly loved around the world,” said Neil Young, founder and CEO of N3TWORK. “Our team at N3TWORK is inspired to partner with this incredible brand and create new ways for millions of mobile game players around the world to play, compete and enjoy Tetris at an unprecedented scale.”

The foundation of Tetris Royale is built on the core gameplay experience of Tetris, rotating and moving a procession of Tetriminos down the Matrix to clear lines by completing horizontal rows. Tetris Royale will feature a variety of game modes, from the hallmark 100-player Tetris Royale mode to massive daily competitions of thousands of players to solo Marathon mode where players can hone their Tetris skills.

“Fans across the globe love playing Tetris on their mobile devices, which is why we’re pleased to join forces with N3TWORK to introduce new games that will push the Tetris gameplay experience to whole new levels of competitive fun,” said Maya Rogers, President and CEO of Blue Planet Software, the sole agent for the Tetris brand. “Tetris Royale is just the start, and one that we think players will really enjoy. We look forward to letting the battles begin.”

The Tetris Royale mode is a 100-player competitive mode where players will battle their way to the top of the leaderboards every season. Players will have the ability to complete daily challenges while competing in the Tetris Royale mode to earn rewards including customization options as well as power-ups and boosters that can be used in battle.

Tetris Royale is currently in development for iPhone and iPad and Android devices and will be available in select territories for beta testing in 2019. For more information on Tetris Royale please follow N3TWORK on Twitter and Medium or visit https://n3twork.com/.

About N3TWORK

N3TWORK is a new type of games, media, and technology company at the intersection of entertainment, games and community. N3TWORK has raised strategic investments from Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Floodgate, Eniac Ventures and Table Management. The company’s flagship title Legendary: Game of Heroes, an innovative mobile fantasy puzzle RPG, has established new standards in live service and community engagement. In addition, N3TWORK’s Scale Platform was announced in 2019 and will provide mobile app developers an opportunity to scale their businesses by providing user acquisition technology, expertise and capital. For more information on N3TWORK visit: https://n3twork.com/

About the Tetris® Brand

The Tetris® brand is one of the leading and most distinctive video game brands and franchises in the world. Now celebrating its 35th anniversary year, the brand continues to be loved globally by people of all ages and all cultures. Billions of Tetris games are played online every year, and over 500 million Tetris mobile games have been downloaded to date. The Tetris brand’s global licensee network includes major video game publishers, including Electronic Arts, Ubisoft and Sega, as well as many partners in electronics, toys, apparel, lifestyle goods, entertainment and more. Tetris Holding, LLC, is the owner of Tetris rights worldwide, and The Tetris Company, Inc. is its exclusive licensee. For the latest information about the Tetris brand and Tetris products, please visit www.tetris.com.

Become a fan of Tetris on Facebook (www.facebook.com/Tetris) and follow Tetris on Twitter (@Tetris_Official) and Instagram (@Tetris_Official).

All copyrights, trademarks, logos and brands are property of their respective owners.