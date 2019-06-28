The OnePlus 7 series is off to a great start when it comes to updates. The 7 Pro has seen quite a few land back to back to back, but the non-Pro OnePlus 7 isn't left out in the cold. A new update to OxygenOS 9.5.6 is now rolling out to the OnePlus , delivering owners the June 2019 security patch, automatic brightness improvements, further camera tweaks, and other fixes and optimizations.
The full changelog is included just below:
- System
- Updated Android security patch to 2019.6
- Optimized the sensitivity of automatic brightness
- General bug fixes and improvements
- Phone
- Improved audio quality
- Camera
- Optimized photo quality
OnePlus previously delivered more specific camera improvements in the last update for the 7, and based on how vague the changelog's descriptions are, we aren't sure what precise differences are included in this latest version, apart from "optimized photo quality." That could ultimately be anything from a bump in encoding/compression settings to improvements in actual processing.
The accuracy of the automatic brightness setting has been one of OnePlus' weaker points since the OnePlus 6 (in my opinion anyway), so hopefully those improvements also provide a measurable benefit.
The update was announced earlier today, and it's set for a staged rollout. Historically, using a VPN to another country like Canada has been able to reliably trigger updates on OnePlus phones, but YMMV. Oxygen Updater can also usually pull updates down before they have rolled out more widely.
- Source:
- OnePlus Forums
Comments