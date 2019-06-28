And now, for some perspective: Like many of Microsoft's sidecars — the Windows 10 Mobile OS, the Zune music player, cross-platform ecosystems, you get the drill — ebooks from the Microsoft Store have had their day. One of the latest casualties this year was the demise of ebooks from the Microsoft Store. Sales ended on April 2 and we are mere days from when, thanks to digital rights management, every purchased book will disappear from users' libraries.

Microsoft does make for some concessions: all purchases, including pre-orders, will automatically be refunded in Microsoft Store credits and customers who have marked up or made annotations in their books prior to April 2 will receive an extra $25 credit. Until at some point early next month, people will be able to read any of their texts — free or purchased.

It's a sobering reminder that when people sign up to a digital media platform, they may be building a house of cards. Perhaps it might sound quaint when it comes to mass media, but can be frighteningly painful for services focused on a niche genre or format that happen to be dealing with economic factors that favor everything but licensure in perpetuity.

Rob Donoghue, co-founder of table game producer Evil Hat, put it pretty succinctly:

Reminded that the Microsoft ebook store closes next week. The DRM'd books will stop working. I cannot believe that sentence. "The books will stop working." I keep saying it and it sounds worse each time. — Rob Donoghue (@rdonoghue) June 26, 2019

Support your local public libraries, folks.