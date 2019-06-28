One of the constants in consumer societies is deals. As long as companies exist and make products, they'll try to discount them to move some inventory and gain market share. That's even more true when it comes to the smart home, where products are often considered novelties but can also provide a strong tie-in to an ecosystem. Like Amazon, Google wants you to grab its own smart speakers and connected devices, so it keeps discounting them to lure more of us in. I have enough smart devices in my home, but if you're still looking to beef up your own setup, there are some Google deals to take advantage of now.

The discounts started today and will last until July 17 2019 at 11:59 PST, so you have a couple of weeks to make up your mind. But overall, these are some of the best discounts we've seen on these Home and Nest products, or at least they're close enough. They're also better than the most recent Father's Day deals.

Most notably, you'll find a half-price Google Home Mini, $160 off a two-pack of Nest Cam Outdoors (it's even better than the four- or six-pack deal), and a Nest Learning Thermostat with free Google Home Mini for $189 (a total of $109 off). Here are the noteworthy deals: