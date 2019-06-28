Nest is the leader of the smart thermostat pack, and for good reason: its units work well, and they're easy on the eyes without being unrecognizable as thermostats. If you're interested in picking one up and you've got a Costco membership, you're in luck: you can save about 40 bucks.

Costco would have you believe that this is a $70 discount — and while it's true that $149.99 is $70 below MSRP, everybody from Google to Bed, Bath & Beyond is selling the thermostat for $189 lately. Still, $39 off is nothing to sneeze at.

This deal is only available to Costco members — non-members can't even see the price. It's not quite worth signing up for a membership to get the discount (those cost $60 per year), but if you're already in, now's a great time to add some smarts to your climate control. Follow the link below to check it out.