There are so many companies making truly wireless earbuds right now that it can be hard to know which are the best options. Anker's new Soundcore Liberty Neo earbuds are pretty much the perfect truly wireless earbuds for just about anyone, and they're on sale now at their lowest price ever.

Liberty Neo uses graphene-coated drivers for superior sound across the entire frequency range. Despite the compact and lightweight (0.2 oz) design, battery life is surprisingly good. You’ll get 3-and-a-half hours of playtime from a single charge and an additional 9 hours from the case. Both earbuds are also IPX5 certified for water resistance.

The earbuds aren't just for listening to music, either—a built-in microphone gives you the ability to take and make calls hands-free. They use Bluetooth 5.0 as well, so you get a strong connection and skip-free audio.

Right now you can get Liberty Neo on Amazon for just $42.99, a discount of $7 off the usual price, when you click the Coupon checkbox on the product page.