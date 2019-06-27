Cable cutting is a full-blown trend in America, as Internet TV companies often offer better deals and the freedom to access your favorite channels on a multitude of devices — just consider YouTube TV. Philo, another online TV service, has had apps for Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku for some time now, and recently added support for Android TV, too. Now, the company added proper support for Android phones and tablets.

The Android app works just as expected and allows you to watch live and on-demand TV, switch channels, and record shows. It's possible to play up to three streams at the same time on different devices. Previously, the standalone Android TV app also worked on Android phones and tablets, but due to a lack of on-screen playback buttons and a weirdley scaled interface, it wasn't exactly fun.

Philo is available as a free 7-day trial, and has a regular fee of $20 a month to watch shows and live streams from 58 channels like AMC, IFC, and Comedy Central, and many other smaller ones. You can download the combinded TV and phone app from the Play Store below or sideload it over at APK Mirror. The service is now also available for FireOS devices in the Amazon Store.