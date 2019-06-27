Summer is here, which means there's not much happening in the tech world. Still, Oppo showed off the first under-screen camera, the Raspberry Pi 4 came out, and a few other interesting events occurred. We're discussing this week's developments right now on the Android Police Podcast, so why not have a listen?
This week's topic list:
- OPPO announces under-screen camera and it's very clearly first-gen
- FCC says Verizon can start locking phones to its network for 60 days, must automatically unlock after
- The Raspberry Pi 4 is powerful enough to run 'a complete desktop experience'
- Chrome OS 75 improves Linux apps, brings Android cloud storage to Files app, and more
- Motorola cancels Android 9 Pie update for Z2 Force on Sprint, T-Mobile, and AT&T
- Amazon Counter launches in the US for in-store order pickups
- Google gives up on making its own tablets
- Hangouts on Air will shut down later this year
- Anker PowerPort Atom PD 2 review
- Nokia 4.2 review
